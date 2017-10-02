  • Start times announced for Games 1 and 2 of ALDS

    By: Tom Leyden

    Updated:

    NEW YORK - The Red Sox and Astros will play at least two day games to start the American League Division Series. 

    Start times for Division Series games through Saturday were announced Sunday night. 

    Boston will open the ALDS on Thursday at 4pm and will play Game 2 Friday at 2pm.  The start time for Sunday's Game 3 at Fenway Park has not yet been announced. 

    The playoff schedule through October 7 as announced Sunday night: 

    Tuesday, October 3: Twins at Yankees (AL Wild Card) 8pm - ESPN
    Wednesday, October 4: Rockies at Diamondbacks (NL Wild Card) 8pm - TBS

    Thursday, October 5: Red Sox at Astros (ALDS Game One) 4pm - FS1 or MLBN
    Thursday, October 5: Twins/Yankees at Indians (ALDS Game One) 7:30 - FS1 or MLBN 

    Friday, October 6: Red Sox at Astros (ALDS Game Two) 2pm - FS1 or MLBN
    Friday, October 6: Twins/Yankees at Indians (ALDS Game Two) 5pm - FS1 or MLBN
    Friday, October 6: Cubs at Nationals (NLDS Game One) 7:30pm - TBS
    Friday, October 6: Rockies/Diamondbacks at Dodgers (NLDS Game One) 10:30pm - TBS

    Saturday, October 7: Cubs at Nationals (NLDS Game Two) 5:30pm - TBS
    Saturday, October 7: Rockies/Diamondbacks (NLDS Game Two) 9pm - TBS

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending Now - Most Read Stories