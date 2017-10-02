Start times announced for Games 1 and 2 of ALDS

NEW YORK - The Red Sox and Astros will play at least two day games to start the American League Division Series.
Start times for Division Series games through Saturday were announced Sunday night.
Boston will open the ALDS on Thursday at 4pm and will play Game 2 Friday at 2pm. The start time for Sunday's Game 3 at Fenway Park has not yet been announced.
The playoff schedule through October 7 as announced Sunday night:
Tuesday, October 3: Twins at Yankees (AL Wild Card) 8pm - ESPN
Wednesday, October 4: Rockies at Diamondbacks (NL Wild Card) 8pm - TBS
Thursday, October 5: Red Sox at Astros (ALDS Game One) 4pm - FS1 or MLBN
Thursday, October 5: Twins/Yankees at Indians (ALDS Game One) 7:30 - FS1 or MLBN
Friday, October 6: Red Sox at Astros (ALDS Game Two) 2pm - FS1 or MLBN
Friday, October 6: Twins/Yankees at Indians (ALDS Game Two) 5pm - FS1 or MLBN
Friday, October 6: Cubs at Nationals (NLDS Game One) 7:30pm - TBS
Friday, October 6: Rockies/Diamondbacks at Dodgers (NLDS Game One) 10:30pm - TBS
Saturday, October 7: Cubs at Nationals (NLDS Game Two) 5:30pm - TBS
Saturday, October 7: Rockies/Diamondbacks (NLDS Game Two) 9pm - TBS
