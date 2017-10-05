Red Sox Nunez injured in first inning
by: Tom Leyden Updated:
Eduardo Nunez, who was added to the ALDS roster and placed in the starting lineup for today's series opener against the Astros, left the game in the first inning.
During his first at-bat, Nunez made contact with the ball and immediately buckled in pain as he attempted to run to first base. He collapsed on the baseline and had to be carried off the field by manager John Farrell and a Red Sox trainer.
Nunez will be replaced in the lineup by Hanley Ramirez, who was not in today's starting lineup.
The Red Sox can replace Nunez on the ALDS roster tomorrow if it's deemed he cannot return for the remainder of the series.
© 2017 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}