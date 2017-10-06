Red Sox ALDS Game 2 to Houston Astros 8-2
HOUSTON - The Boston Red Sox lost Game 2 of the ALDS Friday afternoon against the Houston Astros 8-2.
Drew Pomeranz started for the Red Sox and let up four runs in two innings pitched. After he was pulled Carson Smith, David Price, Eduardo Rodriguez, Addison Reed, Austin Maddox and Craig Kimbrell all took turns on the mound.
The Sox scored one run in the second inning after giving up two runs in the first. The team's second run came in the bottom of the ninth, but they were unable to overcome the deficit.
The Astros now have a 2-0 lead in the best of five series.
The first two games were played in Houston, Game 3 is in Boston Sunday with first pitch scheduled for 2:30 p.m.
