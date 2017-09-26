Patriots' White hosts 8th Annual Mayo Bowl
DEDHAM - Patriots running back James White has taken the torch and run with it, assuming host duties for the 8th Annual Mayo Bowl.
Former Patriots linebacker Jarod Mayo hosted the first seven Mayo Bowls at King's in Dedham and passed the duties to his former teammate and Super Bowl hero.
Money raised at tonight's event supports the Boston Medical Center.
Among those on hand were former Patriots Rob Ninkovich, Sebastian Vollmer, Tedy Bruschi, Scott Zolak and Mayo, along with current Patriots Devin McCourty, Phillip Dorsett, Nate Ebner and more.
Also, Olympic gold medalist Aly Raisman was at King's to support White and Mayo.
