Patriots getting back some much-needed reinforcements
by: Austin Bumpus Updated:
FOXBORO - After injuries piled up for the Patriots over the first two weeks of the regular season, the team had some familiar faces back on the field for practice on Wednesday ahead of their game with the Texans on Sunday.
Some key pieces in the lineup, such as Danny Amendola, Dont’a Hightower, Matthew Slater and Vincent Valentine, all returned to the field as limited participants on Wednesday after missing the Patriots’ Week 2 battle against the Saints.
Meanwhile, Phillip Dorsett, Stephon Gilmore, Chris Hogan, Elandon Roberts and Eric Rowe all had limited participation as well, helping the team avoid a potential disaster when it comes to their depth at wide receiver.
Rob Gronkowski was seen in the media portion of practice doing blocking drills and working out of his stance, but the team’s injury report said he did not practice for the rest of the session alongside Rex Burkhead and Marcus Cannon.
Austin Bumpus is an intern in the Boston 25 Sports Department. Follow Austin on Twitter: @DABumpus17
© 2017 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}