Patriots head coach Bill Belichick responds to anthem protests

FOXBOROUGH - After 17 Patriots players took a knee during the national anthem before yesterday's game, several athletes and organizations gave public statements on the protest, including Bill Belichick.

The head coach, who refused to give a statement right after the game, put out a statement on Monday afternoon, maintaining he respects his players' decisions but will keep the specifics of his discussions with the team private.

“I have immense respect and admiration for our players, for how they conduct themselves professionally as New England Patriots and for how they represent themselves, their families and community as men. I have coached football for over four decades and one of the greatest things about being in this environment is the diversity of people, backgrounds, viewpoints and relationships we are fortunate to experience. As with any large group of people, there is a variety of perspectives and opinions on many topics. Discussions occur between myself, individual players, groups and the entire team on an ongoing basis. They concern the team and other issues surrounding the team. I am going to keep the specifics of those conversations private. I will do what I feel is best for the team in my role as head coach and collectively, we will work together to find the best way to proceed.” - Bill Belichick

During a rally in Alabama on Friday night, President Trump commented on the ongoing trend of NFL players taking a knee during the national anthem.

"Wouldn't you love to see one of these NFL owners, when somebody disrespects our flag, you'd say, 'Get that son of a bitch off the field right now. Out! He's fired,'" said Trump.

Belichick isn't the first member of the league to respond to the protests and President Trump's comments on NFL players who chose to kneel as a form of non-violent protest during the national anthem.

Other Patriots, as well as many other players and owners, have tweeted in response to the president's comments.

The Patriots Chairman and CEO Robert Kraft put out a statement supporting the players' "efforts both on and off the field" that "help bring people together and make our community stronger".

The next day, the league and it's player's union responded. NFL Commissioner Roger Goddell released a statement saying in part that "divisive comments like these demonstrate an unfortunate lack of respect for the NFL, our great game and all of our players."

DeMaurice Smith, the executive director of the NFL Players Association, tweeted: "We will never back down. We no longer can afford to stick to sports."

