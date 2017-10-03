Only on Boston 25: Exclusive photos of Las Vegas shooter's guns
by: Steven Yablonski
LAS VEGAS - Boston 25 News has obtained exclusive photos from police sources showing the guns used during a massacre in Las Vegas that claimed the lives of 59 people and wounded 527 Sunday night.
Boston 25’s Jacqui Henrich obtained the photos early Tuesday morning, and they clearly show the gun on the floor of the Mandalay Bay hotel room, and also shows numerous rounds of ammunition.
EXCLUSIVE: photo from inside #MandalayBay shooter’s hotel room shows gun, ammo, hammer, bipod, optics @boston25 pic.twitter.com/4B2iRhquq5— Jacqui Heinrich (@JacquiHeinrich) October 3, 2017
A hammer that was presumably used to break the windows of the room, which was on the 32nd floor, is also seen beside the gun.
The bipod used to stand the weapon on as he sprayed the crowd with bullets is also in view.
On Sunday night, investigators said Stephen Paddock, 64, broke two windows with a hammer and began to shoot people attending the Route 91 Country Music Festival across the street from the facility.
Las Vegas police said he had 23 guns inside his hotel room, including semiautomatic rifles. Also, investigators said, 19 guns were found in his home along with thousands of rounds of ammunition.
He killed himself as police entered his hotel room.
