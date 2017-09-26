Local bar vows to stop showing NFL after players' silent protest

Updated: Sep 25, 2017 - 10:15 PM

LEOMINSTER, Mass. - NFL players kneeling during the national anthem has drawn controversy across the sports and political world after comments made by President Trump refocused the national debate.

For more than a year, a handful of players have been taking a knee as part of what they say is a political statement for the way black people are treated by the police.

At a rally Friday, President Trump said referred to those players using an expletive and suggested they be fired.

Those comments lead to more than 300 players kneeling during football games Sunday in solidarity with the other players.

Many people see the silent protest as disrespectful to the armed forced that protect our country and the flag that is honored during the national anthem.

“That shocked me. I didn’t think the Patriot’s would do that being the Patriot’s and with the ownership and Bill Belichick,” Mike Cooley said.

Cooley owns the Monument Tap in Leominster, and in response to the players’ actions he will not be showing another football game.

“We’re not showing any NFL. It’s just my way of a little guy in the country just giving it back and saying forget it,” he said.

Cooley said he loves the Pats, but he loves his flag and country more. His stance is echoed by former Army Ranger Michael Gallagher.

“I thought it was very disappointing. I understand what they’re trying to do, but is it the right place and the right time? I don’t believe so,” Gallagher said.

Travis Vallee is also an Army vet. He told Boston 25 News reporter John Monahan that he supports the right of NFL players to protest, but doesn’t agree with how, when and where they did it.

“Not the right forum,” he said.

